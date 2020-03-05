Pete Davidson Credits Ex Ariana Grande For Making Him ‘All Famous’

The comedian said his relationship with the pop star is what catapulted him to fame.

Pete Davidson is giving his ex-fiancée all the credit for who he is today. In an interview with Sean Evans for an episode of Hot Ones, Davidson said that dating Grande ultimately increased his celebrity status.

“It’s really annoying because I live in Staten Island and they come there now ’cause like Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff, so it’s all her fault,” he said, after Evans asked him whether he could find any humor in being chased around by photographers.

Davidson and Grande split in October of 2018, but Davidson still thinks she’s partially to blame for his current status.

“She sent the wolves on me. She made me and created me, or whatever they say,” Davidson said.

Davidson said that he finds the paparazzi attention annoying, but also says that it’s “embarrassing” for the rest of his family to deal with.

“So, it sucks. It’s embarrassing because, like, I have a family. My mom has to go to work, you know, and there’s these f—ing weirdos outside. And it’s embarrassing and it sucks,” Davidson said.

The Saturday Night Live star also said that he likes to be high in public, but it’s not pleasant when a photographer gets in your face after you’ve been smoking weed “because, you know, you feel like you’re in the future.”

Although he’s constantly followed by photographers, Davidson said he doesn’t let that have any impact on how he dresses. He said that he used to care about how he dresses when he had Instagram. Davidson explained that, when you scroll through the platform, you get a sense of what “the cool kids are wearing.” Now, he said he’s stopped caring at all about what he wears, and says it’s a great feeling.

Hot Ones isn’t the first candid interview that Davidson has given recently. The comedian is currently promoting his Netflix stand-up special, Alive from New York. In an interview with Charlmagne Tha God in February, Davidson discussed his relationship with Grande and how Mac Miller’s death had affected it. He said that he knew their relationship was pretty much over after that, but that he was willing to give her space to deal with her grief.

The comedian also insisted that the grief that Grande showed over his death was 100% real. The two started dating in May of 2018, the same month that it was confirmed that she’d ended her relationship with Miller. Miller’s death was announced in September, and less than two months later, Davidson and Grande called it quits, according to People.