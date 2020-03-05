Sommer Ray Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Sweatpants And Crop Top While In An Arcade

American model Sommer Ray captivated fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of photos that displayed her flawless figure on Thursday, March 5. The brunette bombshell shared the photos on her Instagram account with her 24.3 million followers as it quickly drew attention from hundreds of thousands of fans

The 23-year-old American model, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed in a variety of playful poses for the slideshow, which consisted of nine photos and one video, as she sported gray sweatpants and a gray crop t-shirt.

The top, which Sommer opted to wear over a white sports bra, had short sleeves and was fairly loose as it featured a hemline that barely reached down to the stunner’s ribs, displaying her entire chiseled midriff. Meanwhile, Sommer’s athletic bra featured a plunge that did not do much to conceal the beauty’s assets as it exposed some cleavage.

The social media star paired the t-shirt with a pair of figure-hugging long sweatpants, which featured an elastic waist and looked to be made out of cotton. The athletic garment did not leave much to the imagination as it flaunted Sommer’s curvaceous hips and derriere.

Sommer finished the sporty look off with a pair of athletic Nike trainers that featured a metallic color scheme of silver and burgundy, matching the beauty’s outfit perfectly, and a 90s styled hair scrunchy that held her long wavy hair up in a half ponytail.

Sommer also kept her accessories to a minimum as she was photographed in front of several claw machines in an arcade, sporting only a watch, a pair of hoop earrings, and one ring on her left thumb. It appeared the model was trying to keep the look as casual and comfortable as possible as she played games.

Though the model did not indicate where she was specifically, she did engage with followers via her post’s caption where she asked her millions of fans if any of them had ever won anything from a claw machine.

The slideshow was met with instantaneous approval from many fans as it garnered more than 325,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Thousands of fans additionally took to the comments section to voice their reactions on the stunner’s look.

“That’s so hard to do, I never win! You are so beautiful,” one user proclaimed.

“You are literally perfect,” a second fan asserted.

“Love you,” a third fan added.

“You just grabbed my heart that was in that machine,” a fourth user commented.

Though the fitness model has frequently posted snaps of herself in athletic gear, Thursday’s post is a deviation from the more high-fashion looks Sommer has served lately. On February 29, the beauty shared a snap of herself in an epaulet jacket that she wore over a ruched strapless and legless bodysuit, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 590,000 likes.