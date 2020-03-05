‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Freaks Out After Tom Bergeron Is Unmasked As Taco On ‘The Masked Singer’

The longtime ABC host gave his co-stars something to 'taco about.'

Dancing with the Stars cast members are freaking out over the latest unmasking on The Masked Singer. After longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron was revealed to be Taco on the Fox singing competition, pro dancers and other stars from the ABC celebrity ballroom show weighed on his surprising — and top secret– role.

In comments to Bergeron’s Instagram posts that revealed he was Taco, DWTS veterans including Amy Purdy, Danica McKellar, and Kate Flannery congratulated “Taco Tom” for stepping way outside the box.

Several pro dancers from the show also weighed in on Instagram.

“YESSSS I HAD A FEELING THIS WAS YOU!! You killed it!” pro dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote to Tom.

“Omgggg yesssssssssss,” chimed in Sasha Farber.

“Yes Thomas!!!! Congrats!” added Jenna Johnson.

Even the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram account reacted to Bergeron’s stint on the rival celebrity competition show.

“We need to taco bout this, Sir! You were GREAT!” the account posted.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bergeron revealed one of the biggest reasons he wanted to do The Masked Singer was to fool people he knew. The Emmy-winning TV host noted that he has worked with many of the people on The Masked Singer in the past, including judge Nicole Scherzinger, who is a past Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion.

The singing show is even taped on the same soundstage as Dancing With the Stars, so Bergeron said when he wore a mask and hoodie disguise through the hallways he had to walk by his friends without even acknowledging them for fear they would figure out it was him.

Bergeron, who noted that by the time he signed on to The Masked Singer the only two costumes left were Taco and Jellyfish, also revealed none of his old colleagues recognized before he took off his mask.

“There are many Dancing alums on the show,” Bergeron said. “Some of the gang was stunned when I took the mask off. So we did this lovely group reunion shot with me and my tomato head on.”

Tom Bergeron’s schedule has freed up a bit in recent years, so it was the perfect time for him to show off his singing chops on The Masked Singer. At one point he was doing triple duty with two cycles of Dancing with the Stars per year and a side job as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Bergeron retired from AFV in 2015, passing the torch to Dancing With the Stars winner Alfonso Ribiero. And last year, Dancing With the Stars was cut down to once a year.