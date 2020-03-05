Farrah Abraham Works Out In Stiletto Heels & Booty Shorts For Bizarre Instagram Video

Farrah Abraham created a buzz online when she rocked an interesting look at the gym in her latest Instagram video. The former Teen Mom OG star shared the post to her feed on Thursday afternoon.

In the bizarre video, Farrah is seen hitting the gym as she sports a pair of silver stiletto heels and a pair of red boxing gloves. She also sported a black sports bra with red trim that put her colossal cleavage on full display and showcased her toned arms and tiny waist.

Farrah added a pair of matching black-and-red shorts to complete the unique gym look. In the clip, music played as the reality TV star sang and danced while working her body using a leg machine and a treadmill. She also hit a punching bag.

Farrah had her long, brown hair pulled back into a ponytail high on her head, but she left her bangs out to frame her face. She also rocked a full face of makeup.

Farrah’s glam look consisted of black eyeliner, long lashes, and sculpted brows. She complemented the look with some pink blush on her cheeks and a glowing highlighter on her face. She completed the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption of the video, Farrah revealed that the clip was a throwback, which was filmed in Hollywood, California. She also added multiple hashtags to the post.

Many of Farrah’s over 2 million followers flocked to the update. The video was watched more than 57,000 times and garnered over 280 comments within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed.

While many of Farrah’s followers posted negative comments about the video, others showed up to support her.

“Look good in the boxing outfit and gear.. heels I’m confused about lol,” one of Farrah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“The Queen,” another fan stated.

“I love you just for this,” a third social media user remarked.

“When you were boxing awhile ago I felt I saw the best version of you. Keep it up!” a fourth person told the TV personality.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah is no stranger to receiving online criticism for everything from her wardrobe and career choices to her parenting style.

Just last month, Farrah’s fans called her out for a video post that revealed her young daughter, Sophia Abraham, was her best friend. To date, that post has been viewed over 82,000 times and raked in 170 comments.