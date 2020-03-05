Vicki Gunvalson Will Reportedly Not Be Seen In Any Capacity On ‘RHOC’ Season 15, Tamra Remains Up In The Air

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were spotted filming together on Sunday.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge may have been seen filming together days ago but when it comes to what they were filming, a new report claims the project did not have anything to do with the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After rumors began swirling in which it was noted that Gunvalson and Judge could be returning to the Bravo reality series after announcing their departures from the show in January, an insider confirmed to Hollywood Life that Gunvalson will not be seen at all during Season 15 and when it comes to Judge, her role on the series’ new episodes is still up in the air.

“Vicki will not be a part of Housewives at all this season 15,” the source said on March 4. “She’s still very good friends with Shannon (Beador) and wishes her the very best. She’s ‘done’ for now.

According to the insider, Gunvalson has been focused on her insurance company in the weeks since announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County on Instagram and is planning for a future visit to the east coast to see her grandsons, who live with her daughter Briana Culberson in North Carolina.

Gunvalson is also preparing to close escrow on a new place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she frequently travels with her fiancé, Steve Lodge.

“She’ll be focused on her new podcast Whoop it Up with Vicki and excited to see what life will be like without RHOC. She’s excited for what’s to come. She was filming with Tamra on a secret project and is excited to share with you what that will be in a few months,” the insider continued.

The Hollywood Life source went on to say that the production team of The Real Housewives of Orange County hasn’t yet been informed of what Judge is planning to do when it comes to a possible role on Season 15. As fans may have seen, Judge recently claimed Andy Cohen wanted her back on the show and was advising her against joining any other shows.

Although plenty of fans are absolutely devastated by the exits of Gunvalson and Judge, cast member Kelly Dodd is reportedly thrilled that the two women will not be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County. As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Hollywood Life in February that Dodd was happy to see them go and excited to embark on a more fun and less stressful season with the other returning members of the series, including Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Shannon Beador.