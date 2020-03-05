‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Sizzles In A Leopard Swimsuit On Instagram

Kenya Moore recently showed off her bodacious curves on her Instagram page.

In a throwback photo posted on Thursday, Moore looked dazzling during a throwback photoshoot. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote in her caption that her best friend and fellow cast member, Cynthia Bailey, assisted her with the shoot. Moore also credited a fan Instagram page dedicated to her, “The Queen Kenya Moore,” as the first one to post the vintage image.

Moore wore a leopard swimsuit in the post. The swimsuit was a one-piece and clung tightly around Moore’s body. Her swimsuit also had a plunging neckline, which revealed the 49-year-old reality star’s cleavage. Moore added a black, silky belt to the swimsuit, which is seen wrapped around her waist.

In the photo, Moore accessorized the look to further add to its glamour. She added an extravagant, gold necklace to pair with the brown-and-black swimsuit. Moore’s fans can also see several gold bracelets that she was rocking on one of her wrists. The former beauty queen was wearing thick, black platform heels as well, as she looked intensely away from the camera. As for her hair and makeup, Moore looked dazzling as she is rocked a quaffed updo with her black and brown hair. Her makeup was a light look, as her makeup artist added in foundation, eye shadow and a pale pink lip gloss.

Moore wasn’t the only scene-stealer in the photo. Her dog, Velvet, joined her for the shoot as well. Viewers of RHOA know that Moore treated Velvet like her baby before the dog passed away in 2014. At the time of the shoot, though, Moore was showing how she juggled being a “puppy mom” and a working woman. In the photo, she is walking Velvet while the dog sits in a stroller. On her other arm, she has a leather tote with a large water bottle for her dog.

Moore took an opportunity to reflect on how much her life has changed since the photoshoot took place. When she took the photo, she was a single woman who was relatively new to RHOA. Now, seasons later, Moore is a mother to Brooklyn Doris Daly, 2. She is also married to Marc Daly, though the couple has faced some marital issues in the past.

Although certain areas of her life have changed, Moore’s fans were seemingly pleased with the walk down memory lane. She received thousands of likes and comments from her fans upon posting the image.

“You are still stunning. You have an absolutely gorgeous body and face. I love all your clothes!” one fan exclaimed.

“I like the new Kenya ‘THICK’ gone with the wind fabulous,” a second admirer mentioned.

“Like she JUST stepped off the runway!” a third follower praised.

“Kenya looking fine as always!…Gotta love it,” a fourth supporter wrote.