Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Scandalous Leather Jumpsuit: ‘Doll Dominance’

Whether she’s walking the red carpet or getting ready to perform, pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger loves to flaunt her curves in bold ensembles — and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram update. Nicole thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update in which she rocked a scandalously sexy leather jumpsuit. Given the caption she chose to pair with the photo, the outfit may have been for a performance with The Pussycat Dolls.

In the first snap, Nicole posed on a set of stairs with a wood panelled wall visible behind her. Though the background was fairly plain, her outfit was anything but. The bombshell rocked a leather jumpsuit that molded to her curves and showcased her toned physique to perfection. The jumpsuit was sleeveless, flaunting her sculpted arms, and the bodice clung to her trim waist. A leather belted detail cinched her waist even more, and metallic embellishments criss-crossed her stomach. The pants clung to her toned thighs before skimming over her calves in a slightly looser fit.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of black heeled boots and fingerless leather gloves. Her long, dark locks were down in a sexy, tousled style, and she kept her makeup minimal, allowing her outfit to make a major statement.

Nicole amped up the sex appeal even more with the second snap in the series, where she showed off more of the front of the look. The jumpsuit had a low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also had leather straps that crossed her chest for a risque vibe. Nicole spread her legs in the look and rested her hands on her thighs as she stared straight at the camera with an expression packed with attitude.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 65,300 likes within just two hours. The sexy update also racked up 708 comments from her eager fans.

“How does it feel to be the hottest human on earth???” one follower questioned.

“Queen serving looks,” another added.

“I need this outfit,” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

Another follower showered Nicole with praise and said “they should put a photo of you in the next solar system probe to represent the human race.”

Nicole has been sharing plenty of bold looks with her eager followers lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole stunned in a gorgeous pantsuit with a magical, sparkling fabric that caught the light and made a major style statement.