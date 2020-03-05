Sexy Model Brooklyn Millard Shows Off Her Hot Body In A White String Bikini

Brooklyn Millard sported a tiny string bikini for her most recent Instagram upload. The sexy model published the post to her account on Thursday afternoon.

In the racy snaps, Brooklyn looked like a total smokeshow as she donned the white bikini. The classic triangle top tied around her neck and behind her back as it flaunted her muscular arms and ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied over her curvy hips, and gave fans a peek at her lean legs. The bathing suit also showcased Brooke’s flat tummy, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

In the first photo, Brooklyn posed with one hip pushed out and a huge smile on her face. She placed one arm at her side and lifted the other to run her fingers through her hair. In the second shot, the model stood up straight and beamed another smirk into the camera. This time, she grabbed her locks with both hands.

Brooklyn had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that engulfed her shoulders. She also stunned in a full face of makeup.

The bombshell look included thick lashes and bold black eyeliner. She also included sculpted brows to make her eyes pop. Brooke’s bronzed tan was accentuated by her white bikini. She added an extra glow to her skin with some pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

The model’s over 536,000 followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 230 comments within the first hour after they were shared to her feed.

“This just made my day so much better,” one of Brooklyn’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“What a beautiful picture, the outfit you are wearing is awesome,” remarked another admirer.

“You are stunning & one of the most beautiful ladies on this planet!” a third comment read.

“You literally have the cutest smile in all of america!!” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke is known for showing off her flawless bikini body in an array of sexy bathing suits for her online posts. The model is often seen by the pool or at the beach in her snaps, but her fans don’t seem to mind.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Millard got pulses racing when she sported a skimpy black one-piece with a thong bottom. To date, that photo has accumulated more than 40,000 likes and over 930 comments.