‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Sharon Struggles

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 5 brings a health crisis for Sharon during the ice storm in Genoa City. Plus, Lauren and Michael get caught by the fire, Billy helps Amanda, and Nate, Devon, and Elena help a man at their clinic.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) talked in her suite. She agreed to let him stay the night on the couch. However, when Amanda had a nightmare, Billy moved to the bed and held her as she slept.

At the Chancellor estate, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) called the doctor about Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) contractions, and they learned she had false labor and didn’t need to worry about their little boy arriving just yet. After Kevin and Chloe went to bed, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) enjoyed some adult time in front of the fireplace. Chloe walked in on them, and then Kevin ran in and yelled at them. However, Michael reminded them that they said to enjoy the fire. As Kevin and Chloe walked away, Michael yelled that it was the best storm ever.

Meanwhile, at the clinic, Devon (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Nate (Sean Dominic) realized that they didn’t have heat. They tried to get some rest despite their discomfort. Then they heard a noise, and Devon checked it out. He brought Jared (Michael Maclane) in, and Elena and Nate treated his wounds. Jared said he’d be hurt during a robbery as he’d closed up his grandpa’s store. Jared left despite their protests. However, Elena realized how many others, just like Jared there are who would need their clinic’s help. Later, Devon told Elena that he missed the child he lost when Hilary (Michael Morgan) died, and Elena told Devon that he’d be a good dad.

Finally, at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes) obsessed about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Sharon noted that Tanner’s (Chase Coleman) plane couldn’t fly in the icy weather. Then, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) snarked that Tessa was probably holed up somewhere writing a song about Mariah cheating on her. Sharon decided to go upstairs, but she faltered because she was feeling the side effects of her chemotherapy. Faith worried because Sharon seemed worse, and then Mariah pushed Faith to open up to her. Faith admitted how worried she was about Sharon, and she wished that things could go back to normal. Mariah hugged her sister. Then Sharon came back downstairs, and she felt so sick that she worried she might have to go to the ER in the bad weather.