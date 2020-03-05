Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million In Support Of Tennessee Tornado Relief Efforts: ‘Nashville Is My Home’

Taylor Swift joins the growing number of country singers donating to relief funds.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, deadly tornadoes have wreaked havoc in Tennessee. As a result of the devastation, singer Taylor Swift is assisting with relief aide by offering up $1 million.

According to CNN, Swift will make the donation to aid those affected by the disaster. The offering will go to the charitable organization, Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, according to their spokesperson, Tree Payne.

Posting to her official Instagram account, the singer detailed the reason behind her charitable donation on her story.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” she said.

Prior to that, she had posted a message of support via Twitter.

“My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers.”

This is not the first time that Swift has offered assistance during a disaster. In 2016, she also gave $1 million to Louisiana flood relief.

The series of tornadoes struck the area late on Monday and through to Tuesday. Damaging multiple buildings, the weather event has claimed many lives. As reported by CNN, at least 24 people have died so far, including five children. The ages of victims range from 2- to 67-years old. Many of those who perished were in their homes at the time.

More than 150 people have been hospitalized as well in relation to the Nashville tornadoes.

In addition, tens of thousands of people are now without power as the cleanup crew responds and as many as 50 buildings in Nashville have been badly damaged. Residents are being advised to stay indoors in an effort to avoid situations such as fallen powerlines. Other dangers include gas leaks and precarious structures.

Considering Nashville is considered the heart of country music, Swift has joined a growing number of performers who are adding their monetary assistance to those affected by the tornado. Singer Chris Young has donated $50,000 to the same organization as Taylor. Johnny Van Zant, from Lynyrd Skynyrd, has also given $10,000 to relief efforts.

In addition, many singers have urged their fans to chip in and help those in dire need at the moment. This is something that Swift also asked for in her Instagram story message.

“I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund,” she wrote. “If you’d like to do the same, swipe up.”

Also matching Swift’s $1 million donation is the Tennessee Titans. The professional American football team has offered assistance to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to The Tennessean.