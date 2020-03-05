Frida Aasen Soaks Up The Sun In Tiny String Bikini For Hot New Instagram Share

Frida Aasen took to Instagram to share a sexy series of photos while lying out in a revealing string bikini. While the Victoria’s Secret model has been sharing a ton of photos over the past few days, her last bikini shot dates all the way back to February 21. Luckily for fans, the social media star felt like it was time to showcase her amazing figure once again in another sexy piece of swimwear earlier today.

In the first photo in the series of four, the model was lying across a red towel while showing off her trim figure at the pool. Aasen left little to the imagination in a black string bikini that hit at her hip bones and showed her lean legs. The model added a low-plunging triangle top that showed off a glimpse of her chest in addition to her washboard abs.

The 25-year-old opted to let her hair do its own thing, wearing it down and messy. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot with just a hint of mascara. The second image showed the model lying down again while the third image in the deck gave fans a great glimpse of her stunning figure as she sat up and ran her hand through her long mane. The last image in the series was similar to the third.

In the caption of the post, she told her followers that these were photos from last summer, tagging her photographer.

The post has only been live for a short amount of time, but it’s earned the beauty plenty of attention, racking up over 10,000 likes in addition to upward of 100 comments. Many fans commented on the update to rave over her figure while countless others said that they missed the summer sun.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a second follower raved in addition to a number of heart-eye emoji.

“Warm weather and the pool and chill would be great about now,” another fan added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model appeared in another hot setting — a desert. For the gorgeous shot, the model tagged herself in Morocco where she struck a pose in dressier attire that included a black tube top and distressed jeans.

“Hi from the Sahara desert,” she wrote on the stunning post.