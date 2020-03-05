Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Crochet Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Bali

Fitness inspiration and model Savannah Prez has taken to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous curves once again. In her latest update, the beauty uploaded a snap in which she wore a crochet bikini while enjoying the sunshine on the beach.

Savannah’s post was tagged in Bali. She was standing near a large rock in water up to her knees. She was alone in the picture as the turquoise water surrounded her. The scene looked tranquil and dreamy.

The model’s bikini was made from brown yarn, a color that flattered her bronze skin tone. The top had triangle-style cups, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy and sat low on her hips, drawing the eye to the feminine curve of her waist.

Savannah stood with one hip to the side, flaunting the curve of her hip and her toned thighs. The pose also put her chiseled abs and hourglass figure on display. She held one hand up around one of the straps on her shoulders. Her other hand hung free by her side. Her skin glowed in the sunlight as she gave the camera a smile.

The stunner wore her long tresses tossed over one shoulder. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows and a pink shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and wore a white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she wished she could be laying under a palm tree, indicating that the photo might have been taken from a recent trip to the tropical locale. She also mentioning how getting enough Vitamin D might be difficult to do while living in Belgium.

Many of her fans enjoyed seeing her in the two-piece swimsuit, and doled out the compliments.

“You’re so wonderful, incredible shot! A true goddess super stunning,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I really like every post you do,” a second admirer told her.

“Now that’s a nice photo!!” said a third fan.

“Such a perfect body!” a fourth follower commented.

Savannah has a body worthy of envy. She regularly shares how she keeps it in tip-top shape with videos that show her doing a variety of exercises. That being said, she also likes to flaunt her fit physique in an array of sexy outfits that range from casual chic to feminine. She recently looked smoking hot in a pair of ripped jeans and a fitted black crop top.