Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Marble Bodysuit During Trip To Dubai

Anna Nystrom shared an insanely hot photo on her Instagram feed earlier today while clad in a sexy black-and-white marble bodysuit. Most of the time that Nystrom adds photos to her lively feed, she geotags her location at her home in Sweden. Today, however, she traveled far away from home, tagging the photo at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

In the sun-drenched shot, the fitness model looked like she was in her element, standing against a white wall and tilting her head back. She posed in profile and showed off her killer figure in a revealing marble bodysuit that was sleeveless and offered a little glimpse of cleavage. The outfit appeared to tie in the back and was high-cut, showcasing her incredibly fit legs.

The Swedish bombshell kept things simple, going barefoot and showing off her fresh white pedicure. She held a pair of sunglasses in one hand and matched her nail white polish to her toes. The social media sensation also revealed a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She let her long locks flow at her back.

In the caption of the shot, she kept things simple and just added a single palm tree emoji instead of words.

The post has not even been live on her page for more than an hour, but it’s earning the social media star a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 33,000 likes in addition to upward of 400 comments and that number continues to climb by the minute. Many of Nystrom’s fans commented on the photo to ask her what she was doing in Dubai while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few more asked where she got her sexy outfit. Some were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“What a beautiful body!!!” one social media user raved.

“You are perfect style and great face,” a second follower chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hottest girl in the world,” another social media user commented on the shot.

“The muscles in your legs would kill me but I’d die a happy man,” one more wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star dressed things up a little more in another gorgeous shot. For the occasion, she rocked a pair of tight black liquid leggings that hugged all of her curves, showing off her muscular legs as well. She added a black crop top to the ensemble. Like her current photo update, that one attracted a lot of attention from fans.