Chris Pratt Reportedly ‘Never Felt Good Enough’ For Anna Faris, But Feels More Confident In New Relationship

Chris Pratt is an A-list actor, but even bankable movie stars can have self-esteem issues. A source speaking with Us Weekly suggested that it was the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s insecurity that played a role in the end of his marriage to ex-wife Anna Faris. The source also said that with Katherine Schwarzenegger, his new wife, Pratt is much more comfortable.

“Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine. He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was,” the source said.

The source added that it was Schwarzenegger who helped the actor build up his confidence.

“Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now. He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy,” the source explained.

Pratt and Faris first announced their separation in August of 2017, and their divorce was finalized in November of 2018. Pratt was first link to Schwarzenegger, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, in June of that year. Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January of 2019, and were wed that summer.

Pratt has taken time to gush about his new wife before. In an interview for In the Room, he discussed the way Schwarzenegger naturally complements his personality. In the interview, he said that Schwarzenegger had changed his life for the better in so many ways, and that the two work well together because she helps keep him grounded when he gets scatterbrained.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor also said that Schwarzenegger was a great stepmom to his son Jack, who he had during his marriage to Faris. Although Schwarzenegger isn’t currently pregnant, Pratt also said that he believes she’d make a great mother one day.

Even as Pratt seems perfectly happy in his new relationship, Faris has also moved on from her time with the actor, according to Us Weekly. The actress confirmed that she was engaged to Michael Barrett in February after two years of dating. Faris has also said that, as she prepares for her wedding, she’s putting careful consideration into who should officiate. During an interview with James Corden, she jokingly considered asking the host to do it before she decided that it might be better for her to take on the officiating duties in addition to being the bride.