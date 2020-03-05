Asian Stunner Jojo Babie Sizzles In Too-Short Crop Top: ‘Thick Thighs & Brown Eyes’

Jojo Babie sent more than a few hearts racing earlier this week with a new Instagram update that showed off her signature curves and hourglass figure, to the delight of her 9.5 million followers.

The model — whose heritage includes Lao, according to the website Famous Birthdays and confirmed by the flag emoji included in her Instagram bio — posed in front of a whitewashed cinder wall. Babie leaned against the structure while clasping her hands above her head. She stood with her hips cocked to the side and legs slightly apart. While she kept one leg straight, Babie bent the other one slightly, helping accentuate the curves of her lower body. The model neither added a geotag with her her nor revealed her location in the caption.

Babie rocked an interesting bodysuit in solid black. The one-piece included a long-sleeved top high a high neckline. The bottom of the top overcompensated for the covered-up parts, sitting in the middle of Babie’s chest and showing off quite a lot of the model’s underboobs.

The top connected to the bottoms via two thin straps that attached to the sides of the top, extending down her side. The bottoms had thin straps that sat ultra high on her sides, connecting to the top at the ribcage. Because the bottoms were so high on her sides, they left a lot of skin exposed on her voluptuous hip area.

Babie did not add any tags to indicate where her bodysuit is from. She completed her look with a pair of black leather shoes.

The bombshell wore her blond highlighted hair parted slightly on the right and styled down in perfect tight waves that fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

Babie also opted to wear a face full of makeup, which included black liner and mascara that added extra depth to her dark eyes, and bronzer that accentuated her caramel skin.

Not surprising, the photo was a hit with her legion of followers. Since going live, the post has attracted more than 104,000 likes and upwards of 2,500 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Instagram users used the occasion to shower Babie with praise and emoji, taking to the comments section to share their admiration for her.

“You’re so amazing,” one user chimed in, adding a red heart at the end of the comment.

“Love this shot of you and the outfit,” replied another user, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Hell yeah! Curvacious Asian bombshell beauty!” a third one raved.