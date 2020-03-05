‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Doesn’t Think Kenya Moore’s Husband, Marc Daly, Is A ‘Nice’ Person

Kenya Moore wasn’t the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star who was upset by the way her husband Marc Daly behaved on the show’s latest episode.

Viewers watched as Daly was enraged by how the cameras continued to roll during one of his events. The event, which was also organized by Moore, was something Daly felt the show’s cameras didn’t need to be a part of. At one point, Daly even called the cameramen “invasive” and said he “hates” the fact that areas of his marriage are portrayed on camera.

After the show aired, Cynthia Bailey spoke about the event during RHOA’s aftershow, per Hollywood Life. She said she was shocked to see how Daly was behaving during the event. She also said she knew that Moore had put in a lot of effort and resources into making the night special and felt Daly should’ve been more grateful.

“There’s a couple of things I really didn’t appreciate that night after the charity event,” Bailey said. “At the end of the day, whatever issues Kenya and I go through, she’s still my girl and I know how invested she is in her family. That night, I noticed that Marc didn’t thank Kenya for helping him with the event, which I know she did… He stands up and gives a speech and doesn’t even acknowledge Kenya.”

Daly neglecting to publicly acknowledge his wife at the event was something many of the attendees noticed. The New York businessman gave a speech where he could’ve taken the opportunity to thank his wife for her efforts but decided to thank his other partners and the event’s guests. Bailey continued to say that while she didn’t think Daly purposely neglected to honor his wife at his event, he knew she would’ve appreciated it if he did. The model also dished that Daly’s behavior was one of his many characteristics she has personally noticed since she’s been around the couple.

“I’ve seen all sides to Marc,” Bailey said. “I’ve seen Marc where he’s amazing … and then I’ve seen other sides where I don’t get it. He’s not that nice.”

Daly’s event was reportedly the last straw in his marriage to Moore. The day after it was filmed, Moore announced that she and Daly were separating after two years of marriage. Prior to the event, viewers have watched as the two have bickered in several scenes. They have also shared how their distance has affected their marriage. However, the two have seemed to be cordial with one another in recent weeks. The couple share a daughter together — Brooklyn Daly, 1.