Alexa Collins Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skintight Activewear

The model looked incredible in her figure-hugging workout gear.

On Thursday, American model Alexa Collins made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo shows the 24-year-old sitting down on what appears to be a yoga mat in a white walled room. She struck a powerful pose by spreading her legs and resting her elbow on her knee. Alexa grabbed her ankle as she gazed at the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips. A container of the weight loss supplement LeanFire manufactured by the company Force Factor was positioned in front of her foot.

The social media sensation sizzled in a black-and-white, thin strapped sports bra and a pair of matching leggings with mesh detailing. The skintight activewear accentuated Alexa’s incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sporty look with Nike tennis shoes and a silver ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her shoulder-length hair in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Alexa provided additional advertisement to Force Factor by claiming that the company’s LeanFire supplements help her “stay lean” and improve her “energy.”

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 4,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“Wow you look great as always babe,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said another follower.

“So awesome girl!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Instagram influencer has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a photo where she wore a low-cut crop top and figure-hugging jeans. That post has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.