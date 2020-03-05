HBO To Produce ‘The Last Of Us’ TV Series, ‘Many Shows’ Based On Other PlayStation Properties Planned

As game adaptations are becoming all the rage on TV, Sony PlayStation is set to bring one of their popular games to life, teaming up with HBO in the process. According to Ars Technica, The Last of Us creator and writer Neil Druckmann will join HBO’s Craig Mazin as a co-writer and executive producer as they bring this game to life on the small screen.

This announcement comes as a result of Sony’s plan to see its large volume of games transformed into multiple TV series. PlayStation Productions was formed a year ago and the HBO deal for The Last of Us is its first major announcement. However, this will likely be the first of many more.

“This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions,” said Chris Parnell, the co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

After the huge success of Netflix‘s The Witcher, it comes as no surprise that other networks are turning to video gaming for their next TV hit. Plus, like the Netflix series, who placed Henry Cavill in the main role of Geralt of Rivia, himself a massive fan of those games, so too has HBO turned to fans to help them along. Mazin states in the press release that he is an avid player of the game.

“Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil,” Mazin said.

Previously, Mazin has worked on HBO’s hugely successful Chernobyl series.

Druckmann also heaped praise on Mazin for his knowledge of the universe.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

The video game is a post-apocalyptic journey set in the zombie genre. It tells the story of Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who may be the key to finding a cure and Joel, the man tasked with smuggling the teenager out of a quarantine zone. As a result of this, it seems likely that fans of The Walking Dead will also be eager to check out HBO’s new production.

According to the press release, the TV series will focus on the original game. However, a second installment of the game is set for release on May 29. It is believed that content from this game could also be featured in the TV adaptation. As yet, there is no casting news or information regarding when this new series will premiere.

The Hollywood Reporter also lists Carolyn Strauss as an executive producer along with Evan Wells, who is “the president of Naughty Dog, the Santa Monica-based developer of the game.”