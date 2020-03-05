Jennifer Lopez Films A Steamy Selfie Video Of Her Body In A White Swimsuit With Lace-Up Details

Jennifer was soaking up some sun on the beach.

Jennifer Lopez kicked off summer a few months early by bringing the heat to social media. On Wednesday, the 50-year-old Hustlers star took to Instagram to share a sizzling selfie video with her 115 million followers.

In the short clip, JLo was sporting a dazzling white one-piece swimsuit and lounging on a beach. The video began with a still shot of her bathing suit from the front. This view revealed that the garment had a halter-style neck and plunging neckline that put her perky cleavage and flawless decolletage on full display.

Jennifer’s video began with a shot of her famous curvaceous derriere. The camera slowly panned up to reveal that her swimsuit had sexy lace-up details on the side that showed a little extra skin. They followed the curve of her hips up to her lower back. The one-piece’s revealing design left the rest of Jennifer’s toned back and shoulders exposed.

Jennifer had her torso twisted so that she could look back at the camera in her hand. She then moved the camera up over her face, so that she was being filmed from above. This view provided another look at her toned chest and her gorgeous face. Her beauty look included a glossy caramel lip, shimmery bronze eye shadow, and a coat of mascara on her curled lashes. Jennifer had her warm brunette tresses pulled up in a topknot.

The “On The Floor” singer was shown giving the camera a playful smile as she touched her neck and chest with her left hand. As she moved, her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez glittered in the sunlight. Jennifer kept squinting because the sun’s scintillating rays were so bright.

Jenny From the Block didn’t just look smoking hot. It was obvious that she was also feeling the hot temperature outside, because the sunbathing beauty’s glowing skin was covered with a slight sheen of sweat.

Jennifer’s video included a witty caption about her decision to bask in the sun’s blindingly bright rays on the unidentified beach.

While Jennifer shot the video herself, she revealed that the photograph featured at the beginning of the clip was snapped by professional photographer Ana Carballosa. In that image, she was protecting her face from the sun with a shady straw sunhat and a pair of stylish crystal-encrusted shades.

As of this writing, JLo’s sun-drenched video has been liked over 1.4 million times.

“I literally smiled the whole time watching this. You deserve it mama,” wrote one of the singer’s Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“You look stunning as usual!! This is what you deserve for working hard,” another admirer gushed.

“I love your smile bonita!” a third fan remarked.

