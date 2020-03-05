Instagram Hottie Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Flawless Figure In Plunging White Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

Internet sensation Kinsey Wolanski turned the heat up on her social media feed after she posted a series of two photos and one video that showed off her killer body on Thursday, March 5. The blond bombshell shared the gorgeous post that proved to be an instant hit on her Instagram account with her 3.6 million followers.

The slideshow showed the 23-year-old model in a white crop top and daisy dukes as she posed outdoors in Santa Monica, California alongside friend and fellow Instagram influencer, Demi Rose.

Kinsey’s top, which appeared to be made out of a cotton material, featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination as it displayed her voluptuous assets and exposed a large amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, the model’s bottoms, which consisted of a light-blue pair of denim short-shorts, featured several rips on them and a frill edge as they just barely covered her pert derriere.

The beauty finished the casual but revealing look off with only two accessories which included a thin-chain necklace and one single ring on her left hand’s middle finger. However, Kinsey added some glamour to the outfit as she rocked a full face of makeup that utilized nude and light pink shades on her lips, cheeks, and over her eyelids that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion and brought out her hazel eyes.

In the photos, Kinsey was showing off her body from different angles. In the first snap, the stunner posed for the camera from the front, displaying her body and face directly. Meanwhile, in the second snap, the model, who was joined by Demi, posed from the back as she pouted and stared down the camera. In the video, the two stunners could be seen laughing and posing from the back as the photographer praised them and called them “gorgeous.”

In the post’s caption, the beauty tagged Demi’s Instagram handle and affectionately told users to scroll through “to meet my wife.”

Kinsey received a large amount of attention on the post as it garnered more than 85,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Several hundred fans also voiced their reactions in the comments section.

“If I had to invent the perfect woman, it would be you,” one user commented.

“The two most beautiful women on Earth, the blondie and the brunette, wow,” a second fan wrote, making sure not to exclude Demi.

“Babe you are so hot,” a third fan added.

“Prettiest girls,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Kinsey, who revealed she broke her ankle one week ago, has shared several smoking-hot snaps of herself in recent days. Just on March 2, she wowed fans with a photo of herself in a tight, figure-hugging white crop top as she put her broken ankle on full display, per The Inquisitr. The post racked up more than 169,000 likes.