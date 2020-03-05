‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Struts Her Stuff In String Bikini

Lauren Drain took to social media earlier today to strut her stuff in a scandalous string bikini that left virtually nothing to the imagination. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has really been pushing her Spring Challenge, and her last photo update showed her in skimpy red lingerie. Yet, for this update, she opted to go the bikini route as she urged her fans to fill the remaining spots in the challenge that kicks off in three days.

In the short video clip shared on her wildly popular page, Drain looked nothing short of perfect in a skimpy green string bikini. The scandalous ensemble featured floss-like sides that she playfully tugged at to reveal her hip bones. The top of the swimwear was incredibly tight and dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. She added a pair of high black heels to bring out the muscles in her legs.

The video was set to music and Drain looked like she was in her element as she smiled into the camera. She styled her long, blond locks down and slightly curled and also rocked a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that this video was her motivation, adding a flame and flexing hand emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the former nurse a ton of attention with over 2,000 likes and over 30 comments in a few short minutes. Most followers commented to let Drain know that she looks fantastic while countless others raved over her ripped figure. A few more took to the post to ask questions about the challenge.

“Seriously you’re simply amazing,” one follower raved, adding a number of red heart emoji.

“You looked awesome, are you get back into fighting shape?” a second fan chimed in.

“The hot and sexy,” another follower added.

“Okay, your [sic] a Queen,” one more social media user commented in addition to a queen and heart emoji.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Drain dropped jaws in lacy red lingerie. Once again, she urged her fans to join her Spring Challenge, noting that there were only 50 spots left. In the photo itself, the model put her figure on display in a matching set that came with lace red panties that were adorned with rhinestones and a scalloped bra. That post also racked up a ton of attention.