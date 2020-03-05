Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Pert Booty In Tight Mini Dress

Miami-based bombshell Natalia Garibotto thrilled her two million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update that was uploaded Thursday, March 5. In the two-photo upload, the model wore a purple mini dress that left little to the imagination.

The 27-year-old rocked a purple smock dress with tiny floral prints from Fashion Nova. The body-hugging dress was an off-shoulder number with a ruffled hem that ended just a few inches above her knees and showed off her toned legs. Also, it had a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Not to mention, the light purple color looked incredible against her tanned skin.

In the first snap, Natalia was seen outdoors, on what seemed like a balcony with artificial grass flooring. She popped her hip to the side and lifted her dress to show off her perky derriere. It was not clear whether she took the photo herself and used her phone’s self-timer or if she enlisted someone’s help.

In the second photo, the hottie moved to another side of the balcony and posed with her body leaning slightly forward as she closed her eyes and smiled. Several tall buildings, the bright, blue sky, and the road filled with cars were seen in the background.

Natalia kept her accessories minimal and wore her usual gold choker necklace and a pair of stud earrings. She sported a full makeup look that consisted of defined eyebrows, some eyeshadow, thick faux lashes, and a nude-colored lipstick with a pink undertone. The stunner’s long locks were kept in a high sleek bun.

In the caption, the Bang Energy model asked her followers which of the two photos they like best. She also tagged Fashion Nova.

Natalia’s avid Instagram fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up more than 48,000 likes and received over 270 comments within just an hour of going live. Many of her admirers took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the latest sizzling look, while some others opted to leave a combination of emoji.

“My morning just got a whole lot better, but don’t give me such hard decisions,” a fan commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Pic two is super cute, but one got my attention. You look very hot and sexy. You have a figure!” another admirer gushed.

“That’s a good color on you. The 2nd photo shows off your smile which I like,” a third social media user added.