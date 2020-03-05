Reality Steve Says ‘The Whole Thing Is A Mess’ After Detailing ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers For Peter Weber’s Ending

Thursday morning, spoiler king Reality Steve revealed what he felt had become definitive The Bachelor spoilers regarding how Peter Weber’s season ends. However, within just a matter of hours, he shared via Twitter that his phone has been buzzing non-stop since he shared his original post. It seems that perhaps things haven’t been entirely confirmed after all.

Peter finished the formal filming schedule for The Bachelor last November in Australia and Reality Steve said at the time that things were unusual with no engagement involved. Since then, Reality Steve has shared bits and pieces about what he had heard or felt fairly sure had happened. Then, this week, he felt confident that he had finally confirmed the most significant spoilers necessary regarding the ending to Peter’s season.

Reality Steve’s spoilers detailed that Peter left filming in Australia with nobody after Madison Prewett quit. Peter supposedly then reconnected with Madi and worked on proving to both her and her family that he was sincere and authentic in wanting to be with her. The Bachelor spoilers also suggested that Peter planned to propose to Madi during the upcoming live After the Final Rose special.

Apparently, almost immediately upon publishing all of those details, Reality Steve’s phone exploded with people messaging him about what he had shared.

“Just gonna put this out there. Since my post this morning, I’ve been on my phone non stop. Plenty of things being said. The whole thing is a mess. Being told so many different things now. Original sources sticking by what they said. New sources saying that’s not it. It’s madness!” Reality Steve revealed on Twitter.

At this point, unfortunately, Reality Steve seems to be back to feeling at least somewhat uncertain about exactly what happened after filming in Australia. However, he does seem confident about some The Bachelor spoilers he has shared.

“One thing that I can absolutely confirm again is that this ending does not involve anyone other than Madison and Hannah Ann. It involves both of them and that’s it. No producer, no Hannah Brown, no Kelley — nothing like that. But there is definitely some weirdness going on,” Reality Steve explained.

For the moment, Reality Steve isn’t sharing specifics regarding what he’s now being told that differs from his earlier spoilers. One way or another, The Bachelor fans will find out who Peter chose and where things currently stand when the finale airs on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Will Reality Steve’s spoilers from earlier in the day end up being right, or will the upcoming ending for Peter’s The Bachelor season be something entirely different? Is there a lasting love story that will come out of all of this? Fans aren’t sure what to believe at this point, and it seems that most are ready to just get through the finale and get answers.