Australian Model Gabby Epstein Shows Off Killer Figure In Lacy Lingerie In Triple Update

Gabby Epstein shared a new update with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 4, in which she showed off her perfect figure in a lingerie set that did nothing for her curves but favors.

The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots that saw her standing by a door in front of a glass window. The background showed that Epstein was on the second floor, while a gorgeous patio with palm trees, garden and a pool filled the background.

In her caption, Epstein shared that she doesn’t wear lingerie in real life, and made a joke about it being too bad for her future husband.

In the first shot, the blonde bombshell faced the camera while touching the dark green door frame with her right hand. Epstein had her gaze in the same direction as if looking at something interesting outside of the picture. The second photo was a close up of her body, focusing in on the lingerie. The third is very similar to the first, though this time she shot an intense gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed.

Epstein rocked a two-piece lingerie set in a light nude shade with black details.

Her bra boasted an underwire structure that pushed against the model’s chest. The bra’s cups were covered in lace that added texture to the neckline, which was cut low and teased a bit of her cleavage. The bra’s straps were black and were placed over Epstein’s shoulders.

Epstein teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that sat just below her bellybutton, hugging her slender lower body and leaving her toned stomach on display. The bottoms consisted of an under layer that looked like regular underwear and a skirt-like layer over it. The bottoms featured the same lace texture as the top, creating flower patterns throughout the garment. The piece included black straps and barter belts that dangled onto her legs, as she did not wear stockings in the photos.

In under a day of being posted, the photos attracted more than 76,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to laugh at Epstein’s caption and also to shower her with compliments.

“Haha caption haha,” one user wrote.

“Hottie,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“You look AMAZING,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a pair of cats with heart eyes and a hands raised emoji.