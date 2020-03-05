Brunette Bombshell Cindy Prado Poses Poolside In White Bikini For Massive Instagram Post

Cindy Prado showed off her killer body from a ton of different angles in her latest Instagram share. In a big collection of photos on her feed, the brunette bombshell rocked a tiny, white bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed by the pool.

The photos showed Cindy standing by a still, blue pool just outside of a covered patio filled with a giant outdoor couch. The pool was surrounded by tall, green trees. According to the geotag that Cindy included with the post, the photos were shot at Hillhaven Lodge in California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shined down on Cindy and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked ready to soak up the light in her stunning bikini look.

Cindy’s look included a white, bandeau-style, strapless bikini top that hugged her busty chest closely. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the tiny top, as well as a bit of underboob. Even more skin was on show via a gold ring at the center of the bikini.

Cindy’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped, cheeky bikini bottom. The front of the bikini sat low on the model’s waist to show off her flat tummy even further, while the thick sides and more gold rings came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Cindy’s pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Cindy finished off the look with a completely sheer, white, polka-dotted robe with short sleeves and a maxi length. She also wore some gold jewelry, including a bracelet, a choker necklace, and earrings. Her long, brown hair fell over her shoulders in luscious waves as she flashed a ton of different poses.

In some photos, Cindy posed with one hip cocked to the side and her back arched as she spread the robe open to show off her bikini look. One photo showed the model tugging her bikini bottoms down as she teased the camera with a sultry gaze. In another photo, she turned around to show off her round booty in the tiny bikini as she let the robe fall to her wrists. She pointed her toes, which elongated her legs even further.

Cindy wrote in the caption that fans can expect plenty more bikini photos over the next week.

The post garnered more than 6,400 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Of course, Cindy’s followers have been eating up her posts in recent days. In another photo from earlier this week, the model rocked an incredibly skimpy top that showed off some underboob, which garnered more than 23,000 likes. Cindy’s fans likely can’t wait to see what she has to offer next.