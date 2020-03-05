Aaron Shock, Former Republican Congressman, Comes Out As Gay

'In many ways I regret the time wasted in not having [come out] sooner,' he said in a statement.

Aaron Shock, the former Illinois Republican Congressman who was at one time the youngest person in the legislative body, has come out as gay, according to a statement on his website.

On Thursday, Shock’s website showed only his statement in which he announces his orientation, opening with the words, “I am gay.”

“For those who know me and for many who only know of me, this will come as no surprise,” he wrote, before going on to talk about his childhood, his political career, and his relationship with his secret sexuality.

Shock opened by talking about his upbringing in the rural Midwest, eventually winding up outside of Peoria, Illinois. At the time, he says, his family attended a church, and it was in religion — memorizing Bible verses, going to church twice a week, attending church camp in the summer — that he began to feel a sense of purpose and belonging.

He also noted that the teachings of his church were clear in that homosexuality is sinful, but that he was able to compartmentalize his own sexuality and his religion’s teachings on the matter. Specifically, he said, being a goal-oriented and driven person helped him to focus on other things.

Congressman Schock's U.S. House of Representatives office / Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

During his time in Congress, wherein his voting record consisted of multiple votes seen as hostile to LGBTQ issues, Shock said he was just doing what he thought his constituents expected of him, even as he kept his own sexuality hidden deep within himself.

Shock now claims that if he was elected to Congress again, he would “support LGBTQ rights in every way [he] could.”

He admits, “I put my ambition over the truth, which not only hurt me, but others as well,” something he regrets.

Shock later resigned from elected office following allegations that he misused campaign money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Following a lengthy legal process, in September 2019 all charges against the former Illinois Congressman were dropped.

He said that it was that period of his life that forced him to admit his sexuality to himself and to the world.

“The joy of vindication was met with the reality of facing my truth with those closest to me,” he said.

Shock then chose to come out to members of his family first, something that he said has “not been a case of instant acceptance and understanding,” and explained that some responded to the news with “unwelcome” appeals to Scripture.

Meanwhile, he shared his hope that he will find acceptance in the LGBTQ community — acceptance that he appears to not be getting from his family.

He wrapped his statement up by saying that, though he still gets messages from his family members attempting to sell him on so-called “gay conversion therapy,” his mother finally came around and said that, if there is someone special in his life, she is eager to meet him.

“I’m optimistic about the future and ready to write the next chapter of my life,” he concluded.