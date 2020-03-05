Aaron Shock, Former Republican Congressman, Comes Out As Gay

'In many ways I regret the time wasted in not having [come out] sooner,' he said in a statement.

Aaron Shock, the former Illinois Republican Congressman who was at one time the youngest person in the legislative body, has come out as gay, according to a statement on his website.

On Thursday, Shock’s website showed only his statement in which he comes out of the closet, opening with the words, “I am gay.”

“For those who know me and for many who only know of me, this will come as no surprise,” he wrote, before going on to talk about his childhood, his upbringing, his political career, and his relationship with his secret sexuality.

Shock opens by talking about his upbringing in the rural Midwest, eventually winding up outside of Peoria, Illinois. At the time, he says, his family attended a church, and it was in religion — memorizing Bible verses, going to church twice a week, attending church camp in the summer — that he began to feel a sense of purpose and belonging.

He also notes that the teachings of his church were clear in that homosexuality is sinful, but that he was able to compartmentalize his own sexuality and his religion’s teachings on the matter. Specifically, he says, being a goal-oriented and driven person helped him to focus on other things.

Congressman Schock's U.S. House of Representatives office / Wikimedia Commons ( GPL )

During his time in Congress, wherein his voting record consisted of multiple votes seen as hostile to LGBTQ issues, Shock says he was just doing what he thought his constituents expected of him, even as he himself kept his own sexuality hidden deep within himself.

“I put my ambition over the truth, which not only hurt me, but others as well,” he writes.

Shock later resigned from elected office following allegations that he misused campaign money to fund a lavish lifestyle. Following a lengthy legal process, in September 2019 all charges against the former Illinois Congressman were dropped.

Shock says that it was that period of his life that forced him to admit his sexuality to himself and to the world.

“The joy of vindication was met with the reality of facing my truth with those closest to me,” he said.

Shock goes on to note that he has since gone on to come out to members of his family, something that he says has “not been a case of instant acceptance and understanding,” saying that some responded to the news with “unwelcome” appeals to Scripture.

He also notes that, during his time in office, he held to his party’s position on gay marriage and other gay-rights issues. He says that, were he elected to Congress again, he would “support LGBTQ rights in every way I could,” he said.

Meanwhile, he notes that he hopes he will find acceptance in the LGBTQ community — acceptance that he appears to not be getting from his family.

He concluded by saying that, though he still gets messages from his family members attempting to sell him on so-called “gay conversion therapy,” his mother did finally come around to saying that, if there is someone special in his life, she is eager to meet him.

“I’m optimistic about the future and ready to write the next chapter of my life,” he concludes.