Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Rocks A Black Leather Bikini & Knee-High Boots On Instagram

Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring in a tiny bikini for her latest Instagram snap. The hot military wife shared the photo with her followers on Thursday afternoon.

In the NSFW shot, Kayla looked smoking hot as she rocked a black leather bikini. The top included thin straps that tied around her neck and zippers down the cups while showing off her abundant cleavage and toned arms.

The matching bikini bottoms also boasted a zipper in front and rested high on Kayla’s curvy hips while also putting her booty and lean legs on full display. The blond bombshell accessorized the look with some knee-high black boots that laced up the front.

Kayla posed in the scanty two-piece as she sat on a black stool with her legs apart. A bed could be seen in the background, and a full-length mirror stood next to her.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She rocked a full face of makeup for the pic as well.

Kayla’s glam look included long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She paired the bold style with some smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

The model sported a bronzed tan all over her body, which she accented by donning pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes.

Kayla also gave a sultry stare into the camera as she applied some pink lip gloss to finish off the look. In the caption of the photo, the social media sensation tells her fans that lip gloss makes a huge statement.

Of course, many of the model’s 671,000-plus followers went wild for the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 5,300 times and left over 150 within the first hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“U are amazing babe,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“That zipper though,” remarked another admirer.

“Who cares about the Lip Gloss with a body like yours,” a third social media user told the model.

“Beautiful photo you look great,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is often seen rocking tiny outfits for her online photos. She doesn’t seem to mind showing off some skin, and is known for serving up some very revealing looks.

Most recently, she posed in a skimpy thong bathing suit with a daring cut on the side. That photo was a huge hit among Kayla Moody’s fans. It’s earned more than 13,000 likes and over 320 comments to date.