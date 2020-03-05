Chrissy Teigen Gives ‘Harsh’ Review Of Girl Scout Cookies In Controversial Instagram Post

The model and author blasted the famous cookies in a hilarious social media share.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her controversial Instagram posts, but she has offended a surprising demographic this time around. On Wednesday, the wife of John Legend posted a “Cravings by Chrissy” ratings chart for the famous cookies peddled annually by the Girl Scouts, and she was totally harsh in her rankings.

On Instagram, Teigen, 34, posted a photo teasing the “kiss, marry, kill” game with pics of Thin Mint, Tagalong, and Samoa cookies. When prompted to swipe to see her picks, fans saw Teigen’s chart — a smiley-to-sad face scale — with every kind of Girl Scout cookie placed under a red-faced frowny face column.

In comments to the post, Teigen’s followers were stunned. While some agreed that Girl Scout cookies are not the same these days, many blasted the model and author, calling her assessment “rude” and “blasphemy.” A few even threatened to unfollow her.

“You’ve got to be kidding me Chrissy!!!! Is this a cry for help??” one follower asked.

“Umm…Hello 911…you need to arrest Chrissy Teigen,” another added.

“Out of everything this is the most controversial post I’ve ever seen,” a third wrote.

Pal Bella Hadid even chimed in with,” Not even… Samoas? This is harsh. Also Dming you my address if you want to get rid of any of them.”

Despite her negative opinion, Teigen’s Girl Scout cookie rankings were actually all over the board in a coordinating series of Instagram stories, Us Weekly notes. In videos posted to her story, the Cravings author actually put frozen Thin Mints in a smiley face column, while room temperature Thin Mints were placed between the neutral and frowny face columns. Trefoils, the classic shortbread confections, also landed near the regular Thin Mints.

Teigen did trash the S’mores cookie, putting it permanently in frowny face territory. Tagalongs were also bottom dwellers, although she nudged them slightly into the neutral zone.

In the end, Teigen crowned the Samoas as her personal favorite when it comes to Girl Scout cookies, even dishing that she uses them in a cupcake recipe.

“To me, this is my favorite cookie,” she said of the chocolate, caramel, and coconut covered treat before replacing them in the top spot and swiping frozen Thin Mints between the smiley and neutral slots.

Girl Scout cookies have been making the rounds since early January. Available varieties vary in different regions across the country. In addition to Teigen’s testers, lemon, toffee, and other flavors are available in some areas.