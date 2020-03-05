Brunette Beauty Lyna Perez Flaunts Cleavage & Flat Abs In Skintight Crop Top

Brunette beauty Lyna Perez is known by her followers for sharing risqué photos on social media that see her wearing some of the skimpiest outfits she can squeeze in to. On Thursday, she shared a flirty snap on Instagram that showed her about to pop out of a crop top.

Lyna’s top was a soft pink color that looked like it might have been a size too small. It had a plunging neckline that could barely contain her voluptuous chest. Snap closures along the edge of the neckline called attention to her cleavage. The top was very short, cutting off just below her breasts, showing off her flat abs. She paired the top with blue jean shorts that fit her more like a pair of panties.

Lyna was standing outside in a grassy area. The picture saw her from the front and captured her body from the middle of her thighs up. She was licking a lollipop while looking off to the side with a flirty expression on her face. She hooked one thumb in a belt loop and arched her back, flaunting her hourglass shape. Her smooth skin appeared flawless in the outside light.

The Instagram model wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose curls. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, raking in over 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Lyna joked about not wearing a bra.

Many of her followers were grateful that she never wore the restricting garments, and told her so.

“Please never start wearing one,” joked one admirer.

“Thank you for not wearing a bra,” quipped a second Instagram user.

Some of her fans took a moment to tell her what they thought about seeing her in the tiny top.

“How can one woman be so damn beautiful?” a third commenter wrote.

“You look absolutely breathtaking,” said a fourth fan.

It’s not uncommon for Lyna to leave her fans breathless with photos that show her wearing next to nothing. By her own admission, she lives in bikinis, but she also seems to enjoy pushing the limits when to comes to what Instagram will allow. But even when she covers up, she manages to look incredible, like she did when she wore a figure-hugging red dress.