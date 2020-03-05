Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In Lace Lingerie While Posing On A Swing

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Thursday, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading images from her latest pin up-inspired photo shoot on Instagram.

The pictures were taken by professional photographer Luigi Crespo from the boudoir company Capitol Bombshell Portraits. In both photos, Erica is seen sitting on a wood swing in front of a teal backdrop. She showed off her incredible figure in a pastel lingerie set that consisted of a blush-and-mint lace bra and a pair of matching underwear with ribbon detailing. She also wore a sheer pink feathered robe from the clothing company Dolls Kill, giving her additional glamour. The lingerie put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. The social media sensation accessorized the sultry ensemble with statement rings.

For the photoshoot, makeup artist and hairdresser Lynne Evans, who is known for creating retro looks, styled Erica’s luscious locks in loose curls. She also enhanced the model’s natural beauty by applying a full face of makeup, which featured peach blush, winged eyeliner, and dark red lipstick.

In the first image, the tattooed beauty held onto the swing ropes, as she flashed her gorgeous smile. She altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head slightly. The picture was also a full body shot, which allowed fans to get a better view of Erica’s entire look.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set on Instagram.

“The second one because it is amazing to see the whole outfit you’re wearing,” wrote one fan.

“You appear closer in pic [sic] 1, I’ll take that one,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had difficulty deciding a favorite between the photographs.

“What a flipping CUTIE omg both of them!” said a follower.

“How could anyone [pick] one or the other? They are both beautiful obviously because you are in both! Truly gorgeous!!!!” added a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 32-year-old is not shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible curves on social media. Recently, she shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a skimpy green bikini while standing on a balcony. That tantalizing post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was uploaded.