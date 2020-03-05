Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Rocks Daisy Dukes And Crop Top

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver treated her 6.2 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot snap that showcased her enviable physique. In the picture, though Josephine didn’t include a geotag on the post or a reference to where she was, she posed in front of a black stone wall that appeared to be out in nature.

Josephine’s top provided a bright pop of color against the stark black background. She rocked a sunshine yellow knit top with a ribbed texture. The top had long sleeves, with a voluminous bell sleeve detail. However, it was a cropped length that showed off several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the top with some distressed, medium-wash Daisy Dukes. The tiny shorts were buttoned just underneath her belly button, and flaunted her toned thighs. The photo was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her long legs were visible, but the ensemble still showcased her lean physique.

Josephine had her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, and played with her tresses with one hand. A few strands escaped her ponytail and framed her face as she gazed down at the ground. Her makeup was neutral and minimal, just enough to accentuate her natural beauty.

The ensemble she wore in the Instagram update was from the clothing brand Revolve, who she made sure to tag in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post. She layered a few delicate gold necklaces over the sweater, one a choker length and the other a pendant.

The Angel’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 32,900 likes within just 52 minutes. It also racked up 178 comments in the same short time span, as her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

Though Josephine’s physique was on display, one fan was particularly captivated by her hair, and said “You[r] hair is goals is this your natural hair color?”

“Yellow looks good on you,” another fan said, followed by a yellow heart emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added.

“What is your favourite color? I love yellow on you,” another commented.

Though she frequently shares snaps of her chic outfits, Josephine also isn’t afraid to showcase her curves in skimpier attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Josephine shared a picture taken on vacation in the Dominican Republic. She posed with a camera near her face and she wore a skimpy triangle polka-dot bikini top and high-waisted black leather shorts that left little to the imagination.