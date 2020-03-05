Instagram Bombshell Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Crop Top & Lace Panties

Chloe Saxon stunned in a tiny top and panties for a brand new Instagram update. The brunette bombshell delighted her fans with the post on Thursday.

In the racy upload, Chloe is seen sporting a black crop top with a low cut top that showcased her massive cleavage. She added a pair of gray lace panties, which clung to her curvy hips and highlighted her lean legs. The ensemble also flaunted the model’s tiny waist and rock hard abs. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck.

In the post, Chloe shared a video of herself giving fans a peek at her hourglass figure. She also included multiple photos of herself posing in various positions as she snapped pictures of herself in the mirror.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted to side and styled in straight strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The application consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, which she complimented with a smoky eye shadow and defined eyebrows. She also gave her face a stunning glow with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter. She completed the look with some dark lipstick on her plump pout.

In the caption, Chloe told her fans that she had some bad plastic surgery when she had booty implants done in Turkey. However, she recently had them corrected, and says she’s very happy with the results.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 641,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. Fans clicked the like button over 7,900 times and left more than 180 comments in less than an hour after the photos were published.

“Yesss I been following you from the beginning and you always looked amazing but I’m happy your happy with your results happy healing love,” one of Chloe’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow gorgeous and sexy,” another adoring fans stated.

“You look amazing sweet heart as always,” a third social media user told the model.

“You look gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe often shows off her flawless figure in her posts. The model has been known to let it all hang out in scanty lingerie, tiny tops, tight jeans, and skimpy bathing suits.

Earlier this week, Chloe Saxon’s fans went wild when she flashed her bare chest underneath of a sheer pink bodysuit. To date, that post as racked up more than 28,000 likes and over 550 comments.