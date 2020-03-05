British Bombshell Demi Rose Shows Off Round Posterior In A Skintight Black Jumpsuit

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose Mawby is sharing more photos from her lavish ski vacation, to the delight of her legion of fans. The gorgeous British model took to Instagram on Thursday to drop a fabulous shot snapped at her mountain lodge, and left followers speechless with the breathtaking scenery and with her dangerous curves.

The 24-year-old Instagram sensation posed in the balcony of the picturesque wooden cabin. The photo captured her from behind, suggesting that the model was admiring the sights before the shot was taken. Demi was resting her elbows on the balcony railing and had her head turned to the camera. She was looking over her shoulder with an expression of slight surprise, as if interrupted from taking in the majestic view.

The stunner was clad in a form-fitting black jumpsuit that swathed her curvaceous physique in a tight, sleek embrace. The pic was a half-body shot and only showed part of Demi’s killer figure, but it was enough to ensnare fans’ interest and spark their fascination. The English beauty showcased her enviable hourglass frame in the glossy, skintight attire, putting on a seductive display without actually flashing the flesh. The babe spotlighted her bodacious posterior, which was amply shown as she leaned against the rails with her back softly arched. Her stylish one-piece was cinched at the waist with a large, glittering, sequin-embellished belt, accentuating her narrow waistline. The detail emphasized the difference between the hottie’s taut midriff and generous rear end.

The dark-haired beauty topped off her look with a chic, Russian-style snow cap, also in black. The item featured a lavish fur trim that called attention to her beautiful features, particularly to her stirring eyes. Demi accentuated her intense gaze with dark eyeliner and eyeshadow, and slapped on a pair of dramatic faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. Her elegant glam also included a glossy rose pink lipstick that made her plump mouth appear even fuller.

Demi accessorized with a classy white manicure. She added a bit of bling with a sparkling diamond ring.

The photo offered a mesmerizing view of the snow-capped mountain, one strewn with countless fir trees. The winter wonderland panorama was complete with a sumptuous mountainside villa and a quaint parking gazebo.

Demi captioned the snap with a pair of suggestive emoji that appeared to mirror the color and sparkle of her attire. She also told fans that she was feeling peaceful in the magnificent surroundings. Her post stirred quite the reaction from her ardent admirers, garnering more than 182,000 likes and close to 1,100 comments in the first two hours of being uploaded onto the platform.

Among the people who left messages under the Demi’s photo was Persian-Australian entrepreneur, Mariam Rod. The glamorous businesswoman paid the model a compliment with a pair of hot-face and heart-eyes emoji.

American model and social media influencer Analicia Chaves also chimed in on the snap. “Soooo pretty,” she wrote.

“Mind blowing [heart emoji] loveit [sic],” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“I like the hat,” noted a fourth follower, adding three heart emoji and a fire emoji.

The update comes less than a day after Demi dazzled fans with a stunning, sun-kissed vacation photo, wherein she rocked a tight, blue ski suit, as covered by The Inquisitr.