Natalie Roser Flashes A Huge Smile While Rocking A Plunging, Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Natalie Roser is showing some skin in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her account on Thursday to dazzle her 1.2 million followers with an eye-popping new photo that added some serious heat to her page. The image saw Natalie sitting outside with her eyes closed while flashing a huge grin across her face.

Though no view of the beach or a pool was in sight in the steamy snap, the blond bombshell was still suited up for a dip in the water. She looked smoking hot in a sexy one-piece from the Bali-based brand Wanita Swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique, driving her fans wild.

Natalie’s sexy swimwear boasted a bold leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though its revealing design appeared to have already done the job. The number showcased the model’s toned arms and boasted a plunging neckline that left the babe’s decolletage bare. The deep cut fell past Natalie’s voluptuous chest, flashing an eyeful of cleavage to her audience as well as a teasing glimpse of her toned torso.

The bold swimwear also featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed the Instagram hottie to show off her sculpted thighs and killer curves. A thick belt in the same animal print pattern wrapped tight around her rib cage, adding a unique detail to the piece that accentuated Natalie’s slender frame.

Natalie did not add any accessories to her skin-baring ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless figure. Her platinum tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp as the fell messily down to her shoulders, indicating that she may have gone for a swim prior to the photo being taken. As for her glam, the Aussie stunner opted for a simple makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the model began showing her latest social media appearance some love. The post has racked up over 3,500 likes during its first hour on the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Natalie’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re wonderful and breathtakingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natalie was the “most gorgeous of all.”

“What a truly lovely smile from such a stunning beauty,” commented a third admirer.

Natalie seems to have been living in swimsuits lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off even more of her impressive physique in a skimpy floral bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans loved that look as well and, to date, have awarded it more 14,000 likes.