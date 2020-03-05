Ana Cheri Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Cleavage-Baring, Floral Mini Dress

Popular model Ana Cheri was a vision to behold in her latest social media share. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram to flaunt her hourglass figure in a floral mini dress that featured a low-cut neck.

Ana’s update saw her standing in between two wooden swings. She placed one hand around the rope of one swing and her other hand on the seat of another swing.

The beauty’s dress had a low-cut square neck that exposed plenty of her voluptuous chest. It had a cupped bodice that highlighted her bosom. The number also had a delicate lace trim along the edge of neckline and a small bow between her breasts, giving it a feminine look. The dress also had short, puffy sleeves. The stretchy fabric hugged Ana’s body, and ruched on the sides help accentuate her curves. The dress also featured gathered seams with drawstrings down the front with strings tied into loopy bows at the bottom of the dress, calling attention to her toned thighs.

The photos were similar in that they both captured Ana facing the camera. She posed with one hip to the side and one knee bent, emphasizing her shapely physique. In one photo, Ana faced the camera and flashed a her gorgeous smile. The other snapshot caught her as she closed her eyes and tilted her face to the sun while smiling.

Ana’s hair and makeup looked flawless for the shoot. One side of her hair was pulled back in a barrette while the rest of it fell in loose curls over one shoulder. Her makeup application included sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she left a clever quote while also wishing her fans a happy day.

Judging from the amount of heart and flame emoji left in the comments section, Ana made many of her fans’ day just by sharing the post. Many of her followers poured on the compliments.

“Your body is wonderful, but your smile and your look are pure desire,” gushed one admirer.

“Magical smile you’re so gorgeous,” said a second Instagram user.

“That dress makes you look lovely,” wrote a third fan.

“God how beautiful you are! I Love You,” a fourth follower told her.

Ana certainly knows how to get the attention of her admirers, and with 12.5 million followers, she must be doing something right. Not too long ago, she gave them something to excited about when she shared a picture that showed her flaunting her figure in a tiny, cheetah-print bikini.