‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Starts To Unravel Thomas’ Plot

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 6 indicate that while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) gloats, his master plan is about to fall apart. The designer will be stunned when his whole scheme starts to unravel, per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas told Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) that he was playing a long-term game. Yes, he thinks that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is beautiful, sexy, and fun to be around, but he really just wants to be with Hope. But since he cannot openly pursue Hope anymore, he devised a sick scheme to get the blonde just where he wants her.

Thomas then started to date Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and before long they got engaged. They recently also announced that they would be getting married right away. Thomas convinced Zoe to tie the knot as soon as possible so that they could be a family with Douglas.

The designer knows that Hope loves his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She will do anything for the boy that she recently adopted. Thomas knows that the only effective way that he can get to Hope is through Douglas. Hope is determined to protect the little boy at all costs and may even sacrifice her own future for him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam admits to Steffy that not living with Hope and Beth has been difficult for him. pic.twitter.com/4KG8kPFRKq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 4, 2020

Of course, Douglas does not want another mother. He is very angry that his father is getting married and begged Hope to marry Thomas instead. This is exactly what Thomas wanted in the first place. He keeps on reminding Hope that after he and Zoe get married, she will be Douglas’ primary mother.

Everything was going according to plan until Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronted Thomas with the truth. She now knows that Thomas is pushing Douglas to breaking point in order to get what he wants. She cannot believe that her brother will stoop so low as to use his son to get Hope.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas doesn’t even know that his scheme is starting to unravel. While he prepares for his wedding, Steffy will go behind his back and have a few necessary conversations.

Steffy will approach Hope and make a full confession. She will tell Hope how Thomas called her and told her to kiss Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) so that Hope would dump him. She will apologize and admit that she was wrong. She will also tell Hope that Thomas is not over her and is just using Douglas and Zoe to get to her.