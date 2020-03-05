There’s A Hand Sanitizer Shortage Thanks To Coronavirus, But It’s Easy To Make With These Household Items

And of course, when all else fails, there's good old-fashioned soap and water.

One of the effects of the spread of the coronavirus has been a nationwide hand-sanitizer shortage, USA Today reports. But don’t despair: you can pretty easily make your own with things you likely have lying around your house, or at the very least, that you can buy pretty easily.

Hand sanitizer is, like toilet paper or ground mustard, one of those things that you don’t think about until you need it and don’t have it. And with the spread of a worldwide viral respiratory illness that’s claiming lives left and right, conscientious consumers are looking towards the product as a tool in their belt to fight the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, there’s a shortage, which you’ve likely found out if you’ve gone to your favorite retailer to pick some up. What’s more, scalpers (in a manner of speaking) have been hoarding the stuff and then reselling it for a jacked-up price: 12-ounce bottles of Purell have been spotted on the web going for as much as $149 or more.

As it turns out, though, you don’t need to shell out over a hundred bucks for something that you can normally get for less than five. Hand sanitizer can be made at home, easily and cheaply, in a relatively simple and straightforward process.

Hans / Pixabay

The two key components of hand sanitizer are glycerin and alcohol. Glycerin gives the product its thickness, lets you just pour alcohol over your hands, and alcohol kills the germs.

Glycerin is at once just about everywhere and easy to come by, coronavirus or no. Just buy a bottle of aloe vera gel and you’re golden.

Lovesevenforty / Pixabay

Next, you need to mix it with some alcohol: two parts alcohol (for example, two thirds of a cup) to one part gel (for example, one third of a cup).

Isopropyl alcohol, 70 percent or higher, is fine. If you can’t find isopropyl, just use tequila, vodka, or another hard liquor with a high alcohol content.

Dr. David Agus, a professor of medicine and engineering at University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, said that there’s no need to fret if you don’t have something with a higher alcohol content lying around, although stronger is still better.

“The bottom line is most of these are 70% of alcohol or higher. The virus isn’t going to say, ‘Hey, you’re 59% alcohol, therefore I’m going to be alive.’ As long as you’re in that range, I think you’re doing OK. This virus has what we call an ‘envelope’ on it, and the envelope is very sensitive to alcohol, which kills the virus,” he said.