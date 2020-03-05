Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles In Close-Up Snap: ‘Someone Say #ThirstyThursday?’

Singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens stunned her 38.1 million Instagram followers with a close-up snap that had some majorly seductive vibes. The brunette bombshell has been loving the #thirstythursday hashtag lately, and her latest Instagram post was yet another one shared with that purpose in mind.

In the shot, Vanessa posed in front of a stark white backdrop. She didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing at all, and instead just had some type of mustard yellow fabric clutched to her chest. Her long brunette locks were loose and tumbled around her shoulders and down her chest in a tousled style. A few strands fell across her face, adding an effortless vibe to the look.

Vanessa’s makeup was minimal yet impactful. She had just a hint of gloss on her lips, accentuating her plump pout, and flawless skin. She added a splash of color to her eye makeup, opting for a pale blue shade that accentuated her gorgeous eyes. She also opted to line her eyes for a more dramatic look.

Though she didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing, Vanessa added several accessories to her look. The most eye-catching piece was a black butterfly pendant necklace that settled on her chest. She also included a delicate necklace in a shorter length for a layered effect. Vanessa finished accessorizing by adding rings to nearly each of her fingers.

In the shot, Vanessa’s lips were parted as she stared right at the camera, channeling a majorly sexy vibe.

Vanessa’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 76,700 likes within just 26 minutes. It also racked up 932 comments in the same brief time span as her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

One fan seemed stunned by Vanessa’s beauty, and said “ok but do you even age at all???”

Another fan commented “I love you so much! You are an inspiration! I hope to meet you one day! Hope you read this.”

“Gorgeous,” another fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Stop it before I marry you,” one follower added.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Vanessa shared a sizzling snap in silky lingerie for another “Thirsty Thursday” post. The picture she shared was from a shoot with Details, in which she rocked black semi-sheer underwear and a black lace top. She was sprawled across a bed in the photo, had her makeup done with a smoky, seductive vibe, and placed her thumb in her mouth in a sexy pose.