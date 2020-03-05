‘Queen Of Cosplay’ Jessica Nigri Stuns Fans In Racy Sonic The Hedgehog Costume For New Photos

After a near two-week absence, Jessica Nigri returned to Instagram with a bang. On Thursday, March 5, the cosplayer — who is popularly known as the “Queen of Cosplay” — took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a series of snapshots of herself as what is probably the world’s raciest Sonic the Hedgehog.

Nigri dressed up as the iconic blue video game character in celebration of the recently launched film, Sonic the Hedgehog. In her caption, the model asked her 3.9 followers if they had seen the movie already, and revealed that she made the costume back when the meme version of Sonic was announced. As those who follow the cosplayer will know, she makes most of her costumers herself.

For this photo shoot, Nigri rocked two versions of a Sonic costume.

In some of the shots, she wore a blue bodysuit with a thong bottom that put her booty in full evidence. The back of the suit featured a pointy tail. The suit offered not sleeves, and Nigri wore white gloves that came up to her upper arms. The suit closed ir around her neck, though it had no front part. Instead, the cosplayer wore an underwire bra with a blue background that featured white wings in the middle and gold details.

For the second costume, she had on a two-piece bathing suit in the same blue and gold color schemes. Her bikini top featured a triangle cut with straps that went around her neck. The triangles were ultra small and skimpy, showing off quite a bit of underboob and cleavage. Nigri teamed with a pair of matching bottoms with gold straps that tied on the sides and sat high on her frame.

Nigri wore a blue wig styled in Sonic’s signature pointed spines. Over the wig, which Nigri herself created as per her caption, she wore a pair of ears with gold rings. The ears were made by Little Luxies.

Not surprising, the post a hit almost immediately after being posted. In just over half an hour, the photo shoot has already garnered more than 43,000 likes and upwards of 420 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their opinion about her costumes and to engage with her caption.

“I adored this set!! [pink double heart emoji] You look amazing,” one user wrote, topping off the comment with a shy smiley.

“Wicked cool. You’re on fire today, Jessica. Blazing hot, for real now,” replied another one, including a long string of emoji depicting a host of hearts and other items.