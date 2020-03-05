‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Bombshell Realization

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy and Amanda get close after he helps keep her calm through the storm and a nightmare. However, when things heat up, Billy makes an astonishing realization.

For weeks Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) have comforted each other through difficult times. Amanda pushed him away after realizing that Billy’s friendship caused issues with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). However, now that Billy and Victoria have officially broken up, Billy is interested in exploring his connection to Amanda. Still, she’s been cautious, but Billy remains persistent.

Billy actor Jason Thompson recently opened up about his on-screen alter ego’s burgeoning relationship with Genoa City’s newest lawyer to Soap Opera Digest.

“When he’s comfortable with someone, like Billy has found with Amanda, he wants to connect,” revealed Thompson. “He wants that in his life, but his history as a child, he didn’t get a lot of that. He’s only had moments of it. What Billy and Amanda have found in each other, he feels it’s worth taking a chance on and seeing where it might lead.”

Although his family and closest friends haven’t appreciated it, Billy recently had an epiphany about his life. He merely wants to be accepted for exactly who he is, flaws and all, without any judgment or efforts at fixing him. Somehow in his newest friend Amanda, Billy has found that, and it’s something he thinks is worth preserving.

With Ripley’s (Christian Keyes) recent arrest and the revelation that Amanda’s ex-fiance had plans to take her life, Amanda is understandably shaken. She’s suffering nightmares, and during the storm, Billy offers to stay and sleep on the couch, so Amanda allows him to stick around. During the night, Amanda awakens because of a bad dream, so Billy moves to the bed and holds her through the night, providing comfort. When Amanda wakes up, she’s stunned at how refreshed she feels after having a good night’s sleep finally.

Billy orders breakfast and the two enjoy the time together. Then, Billy leans in and kisses Amanda.

“He doesn’t want to judge what he’s feeling. He just wants to feel it. He kisses her, and she accepts it by kissing him back. In that moment, Billy realizes something surprising,” Thompson teased.

It’s possible that the kiss makes Billy realize he and Amanda are just friends, or perhaps Billy feels a deep connection and knows that he’s finally found everything that he’s missed his entire life.