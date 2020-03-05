Meagan Good Rocks Tiger-Print Top And Looks Smoking Hot In Latest Instagram Post

Actress Meagan Good, who starred in the Kevin Hart movie Think Like A Man, recently thrilled her 5.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that highlighted her beauty.

Meagan didn’t specify in the caption that the picture was a throwback, but the stunner had a blond pixie cut style that she rocked a while back. In the picture, she leaned against a plain concrete wall, turning her face towards the sun. The angle of the sun meant that her shadow was visible on the wall behind her, and there were shadows of some other items in the distance on the wall.

She rocked a strapless tiger-print top that showcased her flawless skin to perfection. She had one arm by her side and the other placed across her chest, covering up her cleavage. The top had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Meagan’s curves, and a thick black belt that drew attention to her slim waist.

She added some delicate gold earrings to accessorize, but primarily let one main accessory do the talking — a silver chain bracelet and ring combination piece that she wore on the hand across her chest. A delicate tattoo was visible along one side of her forearm as well.

Meagan’s beauty look was likewise simple yet impactful. She rocked a pale pink shade on her lips, bold brows that contrasted her blond locks, and some bronze shadow on her eyes paired with long, luscious lashes. She appeared to have some highlighter on her cheeks as well, as the sun caught it and caused her skin to glimmer magically.

Meagan’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 149,200 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon. Many of Meagan’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post racked up 1,817 comments in less than a day.

“@meagangood you’re a goddess,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Whew. Sis. Stir it UP,” another fan added.

One follower called Meagan his “lifetime crush.”

Another fan was almost stunned speechless, and simply said “wowzers holy moly.”

In September 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Meagan shared a scandalous snap with her eager followers that showcased even more of her physique. She rocked a coral bikini top with lace-up detail and colorful shorts that left little to the imagination. She posed at the front of a boat with her husband in the smoking hot vacation snap.