Starbucks Bans Personal, Reusable Cups Until Further Notice Over Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks announced this week that it will not fill the cups of customers who bring in their own from home until further notice, USA Today reports. It’s one of many steps the coffee retailer is taking in order to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Customers who patronize Starbucks know that the chain offers a 10-cent discount to anyone who brings in their own, reusable cup. Following the “reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra, in offering customers an incentive to use their own cups, instead of the disposable plastic (or paper) cups the store offers, less waste is produced, and the company’s carbon footprint is reduced.

Similarly, customers have had the opportunity to make use of that discount by using “for here” ware in the store — that is, having their drink served in a ceramic mug, rather than a disposable cup, on the condition that it’s used in the building.

However, both of those options are now off the table, until further notice. And the reason is the dreaded coronavirus.

In an open letter posted on the company’s website, executive Vice President Rossann Williams said that customers will have to use disposable cups until further notice.

“[We are] pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our store,” the letter said.

Williams also noted that customers can still get their dime discount by bringing in their own reusable cup or asking for “for here” ware in the store, even though those things won’t be used.

Engin_Akyurt / Pixabay

Outside of the new policies on dishes, the company is also rolling out some other programs to curtail the spread of the virus.

For example, employees will be further instructed to thoroughly clean and sanitize all of its stores. Employees whose job requires them to travel are grounded until March 31 at the earliest.

And in the company’s hometown of Seattle, a shareholder event, originally scheduled for March 18 in a downtown theater, has been reworked into a virtual-only event. A cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in Washington state, with 10 reported deaths so far.

“Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus,” Williams said.

Elsewhere in her letter, Williams noted that she and her team are “optimistic” that the restrictions are only temporary.

Starbucks has already closed have of its locations in China, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated. Some of those locations have since reopened, however.