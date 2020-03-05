Ryan Seacrest Shocks Mom Connie In New Instagram Share

Ryan Seacrest shocked his mother Connie with an up-close and personal performance by singer and songwriter Richard Marx on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The musician is special to both Ryan and his mother, revealing the reason why in the caption to a series of two images and one video posted to his social media account.

Apparently, Connie drove Ryan to see his first concert, which was Richard Marx, and waited in the parking lot for him to come out, as many parents do when their children are too young to attend such events alone. He did not share what year this concert occurred.

What he did share was a moment that Connie will never forget. She got a VIP treatment on the set of the syndicated talk show provided by her superstar son, who allowed her to get up-close and personal with one of her favorite singers.

In the video clip, Connie is joined by Ryan and his co-host Kelly Ripa as they stood near the singer as he performed the 1987 hit “Should’ve Known Better.” The song was included on Richard’s triple platinum-selling self-titled debut album.

The three are seen dancing together on the stage. Ryan and Connie were singing all the words to the song that reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the same year it was released.

Connie looked beautiful in the clip, wearing a pink high-necked sweater and white pants for her television spot.

In the second photo, Ryan took a selfie after the performance with Connie, Richard, and Kelly. The image will likely serve as a sweet memory for mother and son for a fun time spent recalling a great childhood memory.

The third photo was a solo shot of Connie with the singer and songwriter. She looks very happy as he put his right arm around her and held onto her shoulder.

Richard, 56, looked ageless in a black V-neck T-shirt, black suit jacket, and black jeans as he posed in what appeared to be a backstage hallway in the studio where Live with Kelly and Ryan is taped.

“Richard Marx was my first concert too!! Your mom is adorbs!!” said one fan and follower of the radio and television personality.

“I can’t love this enough!!! Love Richard and your Mom is having so much fun,” remarked a second viewer, followed by two red emoji hearts.

“Awww, this is the best,” stated a third Instagram user.