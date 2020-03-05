Brunette Bombshell Eriana Blanco Shows Off Curvy Backside In Barely There Thong Bikini

Eriana Blanco gave her 2.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, March 4. The Latina bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself in swimwear that bared her curvy backside, much to the delight of her fans.

The Miami native — whose heritage includes Chilean and Cuban, according to the website Famous Birthdays— posed in front of a full-length mirror in what looked to be a hotel room. She stood between two beds covered in white sheets and separated at the wall by an abstract painting in orange and white.

Blanco placed her phone in front of her mouth, partially blocking her face from view, as she angled it toward her back, putting her ample booty front and center. Blanco peered over the phone, shooting a fierce gaze at her reflection in the mirror. The brunette beauty did not include a geotag or disclose her location in the caption of the post.

The model and influencer rocked a two-piece bathing suit in solid black. On her lower body, she had on a pair of tiny bottoms that sat high on her low back. Its thong bottom bared most of her backside, showcasing her toned glutes. The straps of the bikini were placed high on her sides as well, further accentuating the curves of her derriere and quads.

Blanco teamed her bottoms with a stylish top featuring long sleeves that cut off high on her upper arm, where they attached to the bodice. The bra boasted a thick, stretchy band that wrapped around her chest. While this shot doesn’t show the front of the top, a previous Instagram post offered a clear view. The bikini had a low-cut neckline that showcased quite a lot of Blanco’s ample cleavage. In this previous post, the model revealed that the bikini was from Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her feed.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans. Since being published, the photo has attracted more than 68,700 likes and over 1,200 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to shower the model with praise and emoji, and also to ask her personal questions.

“You are so sexy,” one user wrote, including a pair of smiling devil emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous,” replied another fan, following the message with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfect woman,” yet another user added, topping off the comment with several hearts.