Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Revealing Red-And-Black Tie-Dye Bikini

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel is frequently featured on the Instagram page of her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, and she was the star of their most recent Instagram post. Candice’s swimwear brand recently released a new collection, and has been sharing stunning snaps from a photoshoot they did in Jamaica.

In the picture, Candice stood in front of a rustic bar built with wooden logs. Bottles of alcohol were visible on a shelf in the background, crafted from what appeared to be a log split in half.

Despite the busy background, Candice remained the focal point. She donned a bikini crafted from a red-and-black tie-dye material that showcased her toned physique to perfection. The bikini top was almost a bandeau style that stretched across her chest, with the addition of two thick straps that went over her shoulders. The neckline of the top meant that Candice didn’t really have much cleavage on display in the bikini top. It featured sculpted cups to add a bit more structure to the look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same print, although the tie-dye sections seemed a bit smaller on the bottoms than the top. The bottoms came right to her belly button, obscuring it, and stretched over her hips. The bikini showcased her physique, although the photo was cropped right underneath her hips so her long legs weren’t on display.

Candice looked like a beach goddess in the shot, as her hair was styled in tousled beachy waves. Her stunning face was partially obscured by her hair, and the other side showcased a silver statement earring she was wearing as her only accessory.

Candice’s makeup was likewise beach-ready. She had a neutral nude shade on her lips and subtle bronze shadow on her lids. Her stunning blue eyes were lined with eyeliner to accentuate them, and she parted her lips in the picture, looking seductive.

The caption of the post gave the Tropic of C followers a bit more information about the swimwear line. The post racked up 2,200 likes within just one hour, and received a few comments as well.

One follower called Candice an “amazing mermaid.”

Another simply said “stunningly beautiful perfection.”

Candice didn’t showcase what the swimsuit looked like from behind, prompting one fan to question “how cheeky are the bottoms??”

The Tropic of C Instagram page posted another snap of Candice in swimwear earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported. In that particular shot, the Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a black one-piece with a deep v-neck neckline and plunging back.