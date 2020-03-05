Kris Bryant Blasts Twitter, Calls Most People Using It ‘Cowards’

Kris Bryant is still not a fan of Twitter and he doesn’t care who knows about it. In a recent interview with USA Today, he talked about a wide variety of things on his mind but had his harshest talk when he was once again asked about how he feels regarding the social media site. His umbrage isn’t just with Twitter though, he’s also not a huge fan of most people who use the site, calling them “cowards.”

“People have problems, but Twitter just takes those problems to 100 levels above the actual problem. Just the constant back-and-forth. Nobody needs to show their face or are accountable for what they have to say or anything. They’re cowards. Most people on Twitter are cowards. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I’m not a coward.”

That answer was in regards to Bob Nightengale asking if he still believes Twitter is “the worst thing ever invented.” Bryant first said he absolutely believes it’s the worst thing invented but then went on to make it clear he understands there are actually things in the world that are worse. The Chicago Cubs third baseman acknowledged he was being hyperbolic but he also cleared up that when he says Twitter is the “worst” he’s not joking around and added, “on the surface of what we do, and our interaction with people, Twitter is by far the worst.”

Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images

Bryant has seemed a bit more unchained this spring. The Chicago Cubs third baseman has never shied away from the spotlight but this year, it appears he’s more comfortable being vocal about all sorts of topics. The effect the social media platform is having on society, in general, is something he’s talked about more than once. Last month, Bryant talked about how poorly he thinks of Twitter and how he stays off of it because of his disdain.

That time, he added people were sending him things all winter. It appears those items being sent to the Cubs star is why he dislikes Twitter especially.

Most of Cubs Twitter has been focused on one trade rumor after another involving Bryant. Whether he was headed to the Colorado Rockies, or Texas Rangers or the San Diego Padres, there was always talk about how close to getting done those trades were. Several experts believed in January that it would be very surprising if Bryant reported to Spring Training with the Cubs. Nevertheless the third baseman is in camp and expects to be with the team for the foreseeable future.