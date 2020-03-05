Larsa Pippen Lifts Weights In Low-Plunging Black Bra & Leggings: ‘Should We Start Training Together’

Larsa Pippen took to social media yesterday to share a sexy photo of herself in a black sports bra and matching leggings. Over the past few days, the mother of four has been showing off her figure in a number of workout sets — including a black, white, and red ensemble earlier this week. Today, she kept things simple in an all-black outfit that showed off the body that helped make her famous.

In the beautiful new Instagram shot, Pippen posed outside in front of a pool. She did not specifically tag her location, but it appeared that the photo may have been taken in her own backyard. She looked totally relaxed in the image, in which she sat down and leaned back, placing most of her weight on her left arm. In her right hand, she held a small silver weight while she flexed her arm. Like she normally does, Pippen wore her long, highlighted locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful makeup application that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Her formfitting outfit featured a tight black sports bra that dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage. Pippen covered her lower half with a pair of tight black leggings that accentuated her toned legs. To complete the chic workout look, the BFF of Kim Kardashian added a pair of white and black sneakers to her attire. In the caption, she asked fans if they wanted to train together, seeming to hint at an upcoming project.

Fans have gone wild over the hot new photo so far, awarding it over 16,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many Instagrammers dropped a line to let the Chicago native know that they would love to train with her while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more simply added flame emoji to signify her hotness.

“Yes, when and where?” one social media user asked while adding a series of flame emoji to their post.

“Heard you trained at Pluto’s place once making a movie. You are amazing,” a second fan added.

“She always positive so she stays beautiful,” another admirer raved in addition to a single flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty stunned in another hot update, that time one where she was a little more dressed up. In that particular photo, Pippen flaunted her enviable figure in a pair of tight leather pants that hugged her every curve, adding a forest green bomber jacket to complete the look.