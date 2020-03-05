Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Poses On Pink Sports Car In Rainbow-Colored, Sheer Bodysuit

Even when Ashley Alexiss isn’t in the center of a photo, fans are still focused on her. The plus size model shared a stunning new photo on her Instagram feed on Thursday, in which she sat on a sports car and rocked a rainbow-colored bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photo was a behind-the-scenes image of a photoshoot, taken from a side angle as Ashley posed for another camera off-screen. She sat on the front hood of a dark pink sports car with rising doors and a giant white bow. In the background, a cluster of trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her glowing skin.

Ashley looked stunning in her skintight one-piece. The top of the suit hugged her busty chest closely as the fabric stretched and became slightly sheer. The one-piece also featured a cold-shoulder design with long sleeves. Ashley’s flat, toned tummy was emphasized by the stripes in the colorful bodysuit, as well as her hourglass figure.

The lower half of the one-piece featured high cuts that came above her hips to fully expose her toned thighs and long, shapely legs. Her pert derriere was also on show.

Ashley finished off the look with some chunky, clear blue heels that further elongated her legs. She held the car keys in her hand. The model also wore her long, blond hair down in luscious curls that fell down her shoulders and covered her face.

Ashley posed with her legs spread and her back arched, which further showed off her figure. She pursed her lips for the camera in front of her.

Ashley’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 260 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I only see the most beautiful girl in the world,” one fan said in reference to Ashley’s caption.

“Best looking hood ornament ever,” another user added.

“Great picture! Looking amazing as always,” a third fan said.

“I heard there’s a car in this photo but I don’t see it,” a fourth follower wrote.

That photo may have been a behind-the-scenes look, but earlier this week, Ashley gave fans a full frontal view of the photo shoot. In that image, she posed by the car door in a tiny black thong and a crop top.