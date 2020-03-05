‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Season May End With An Engagement After All, Teases Reality Steve

In just a few more days, fans of The Bachelor will finally hear from Peter Weber and find out how his journey to find love has progressed over the past few months. Early spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve revealed that there supposedly was no proposal or engagement during filming in Australia. Now, however, it seems that this season could still end with a grand romantic gesture like that.

After several months of speculation, Reality Steve has now revealed detailed spoilers for Peter’s ending on The Bachelor. He has consistently said that there was no proposal or engagement at the end of filming in Australia last November. That is still accurate, he says, but fans hoping for an ending with an engagement this spring on The Bachelor apparently may still get it.

During the Women Tell All special, host Chris Harrison teased fans with a declaration that even Peter doesn’t know how this journey ends. All along, Peter has played coy about whether he’s with somebody or not. This prompted some viewers to wonder if that was because Peter wouldn’t be choosing a lady until the After the Final Rose live show.

Now, Reality Steve says that Peter did pick Madi, so that’s not an unknown going into the After the Final Rose. However, it seems that there is a legitimate reason that Chris teased what he did.

In addition to watching the post-filming journey for Peter and Madi during the upcoming finale, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve tease that the couple may take a big leap in their relationship.

“I was told this is because Peter is going to propose to her officially during the live show and he doesn’t know if she will accept. Apparently he has no idea if she will say yes,” Reality Steve explains of Harrison’s tease.

“Clearly Peter knows what’s happening in his life right now, who’s he talking to, and who he’s with. So to say ‘he doesn’t know how it ends,’ is kind of a play on words,” the spoiler king continues about that teaser that Harrison threw out during the most recent show.

As Reality Steve says, it’s not guaranteed that Peter will propose to Madi during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose live show. If Peter does propose to Madi and she declines, it will certainly make for an awkward ending to this complicated season of The Bachelor.

Will Reality Steve’s spoilers about how Peter’s season of The Bachelor ends be accurate? Will Peter propose and will Madi accept? Can this couple last after all the obstacles they navigated up to this point? Fans will surely have a lot to say after the finale airs this coming week and people will be anxious to see where this relationship heads next.